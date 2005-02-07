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Establishment of indirect subsidiary, Flora Land Pte. Ltd.

07 Feb 2005 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:

Name : Floral Land Pte. Ltd.Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Share Capital: S$100,000.00 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital: S$10 comprising 10 ordinary share of S$1

Floral Land Pte. Ltd.("FLPL") is a 60% indirect owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Residential Limited, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The balance 40% of the issued and paid-up share capital of FLPL is owned by CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd, in which CapitaLand has a 33.6% indirect interest. Accordingly, CapitaLand's aggregate indirect effective interest in FLPL is 73.44%.

By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary7 February 2005

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