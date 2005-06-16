News
Completion of the sale of entire equity interest in the registered capital of Shanghai Huteng Real Estate Co. Ltd.
Further to the announcement made on 1 April 2005, CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Huteng Investment (Shanghai) Pte. Ltd., has today completed the sale of its entire equity interest in the registered capital of Shanghai Huteng Real Estate Co. Ltd. ("Shanghai Huteng") to Hoover Realty SRL the "Divestment".Following the completion of the Divestment, Shanghai Huteng has ceased to be a subsidiary of CapitaLand.By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary16 June 2005