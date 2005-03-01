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Completion of acquisition of shares in six project companies in China

01 Mar 2005 Back

Further to its announcement of 23 December 2004, CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Investments Pte. Ltd., has completed its acquisition of 51% of the shares in each of the following project companies: Chongqing Zhongshan Huihua Investment Co., Ltd.; Hunan SZITIC Commercial Property Development Co., Ltd.; Maoming City SZITIC Commercial Property Co., Ltd.; Foshan City Nanhai SZITIC Commercial Property Co., Ltd.; Wuhu SZITIC Commercial Property Co., Ltd. and Zhangzhou SZITIC Commercial Property Co., Ltd. (collectively, the "Project Companies"). Accordingly, the Project Companies are now indirect subsidiaries of the Company.

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