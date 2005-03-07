News
Purchase of office property in Beijing, China
CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that CapitaLand Commercial and Integrated Development Limited ("CCID"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has formed a private investment trust to enter into a sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Beijing Bloomage Holyland Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (the "Seller") to purchase two office towers for a cash consideration of RMB1.837 billion (approximately S$362 million). The purchase is conditional upon,inter alia, the receipt of all relevant governmental approvals.
The two office towers (the "Property") is part of a larger commercial complex located along Jianguomenwai Avenue facing the China World Trade Office Towers and Hotel, in the heart of Beijing’s central business district. The Property comprises 34 floors and 106,303 square metres above-ground office space and 330 car park lots. The Property is currently under construction which is scheduled for completion in early 2006. The Company will take over the finishing works for the Property and will be making necessary modifications to the Property for it to better cater to major international companies. On completion of construction, the Property will boast one of the largest floor plates of 3,300 square metres in Beijing.
The purchase price of RMB1.837 billion was arrived at on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis. The purchase price will be paid in cash over eight installments between 2005 and 2008, subject to the progress of the construction of the Property and the date on which the temporary occupation permit is obtained for the Property.
The purchase will be funded from internal resources, external borrowings and other sources of funds.
The purchase is in line with the Company’s proposed plan to grow its presence in China’s capital city, adding to its current residential, retail and hospitality businesses there. The demand for well-located quality commercial developments will increase in tandem with China's steady economic growth, improving city infrastructure and continuing deregulation in various sectors under WTO commitments. The Property is well-positioned to cater to the expanding network of MNCs and international companies in Beijing.
Financial Effects of the Transaction
Based on the audited consolidated accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2004 (being the latest available audited consolidated financial statements of the Company), assuming that the Company had acquired the Property on 1 January 2004, the purchase would not have had any material impact on the value of the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group. The purchase will also not have a material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2005.
Interests of Directors and Controlling Shareholders
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest in the transaction.
Document Available for Inspection
A copy of the Agreement is available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of the Company at 168 Robinson Road #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912 for a period of 3 months commencing from the date of this announcement.