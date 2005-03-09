CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Hua Lei Holdings Pte. Ltd.

09 Mar 2005 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-

Name : Hua Lei Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Hua Lei")

Principal Activity : Investment holding

Authorised Share : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of Capital S$1 each

Issued and Paid-up Share Capital: S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1

Hua Lei is wholly owned by CapitaLand China Income Fund, a private investment trust beneficially owned entirely by CapitaLand Commercial and Integrated Development Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

Back to top