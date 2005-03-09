News
Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Hua Lei Holdings Pte. Ltd.
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-
Name : Hua Lei Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Hua Lei")
Principal Activity : Investment holding
Authorised Share : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of Capital S$1 each
Issued and Paid-up Share Capital: S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1
Hua Lei is wholly owned by CapitaLand China Income Fund, a private investment trust beneficially owned entirely by CapitaLand Commercial and Integrated Development Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.