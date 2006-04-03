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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Key Management Changes at Commercial, Retail and Financial Services Business Units

03 Apr 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,408 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,797 bytes)
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