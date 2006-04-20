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News

Subscription for Participating Shares in the Capital of Horizon Realty Fund, LLC

20 Apr 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 62,547 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,761 bytes)
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