News
Clarification on The Business Times story
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to The Business Times Story - "Thai tycoon is buyer of stake in InterCon hotel" on 5-6 August 2006. CapitaLand proceeded with the sale of its effective stake of 44.6% in Hotel Inter-Continental to Pacific Coast Assets Inc. ("Pacific Coast"), after due consideration and in the best interest of its shareholders.
The sale to Pacific Coast was agreed upon by all interest-holders of Hotel Inter-Continental, and together, a Letter of Intent, binding for a specified time period, was issued to Pacific Coast. CapitaLand had indeed in the course of the process with Pacific Coast received a higher offer, but it was non-definitive. On the other hand, there was a much more definitive offer by Pacific Coast, valuing the Hotel at S$250 million, which represents good exit value for CapitaLand based on the projected revenue of the Hotel for the current year and for the next few years. Pacific Coast had also taken concrete steps to fulfill its obligations and duly delivered on all terms under the Letter of Intent, and hence CapitaLand took the final decision to honour and complete its part of the transaction with Pacific Coast.
The sale of its effective stake in Hotel Inter-Continental represents a timely and clean exit, and unlock for CapitaLand a net gain of S$40.51 million. The divestment is also in line with CapitaLand's asset productivity strategy.