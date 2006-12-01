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News

Response To SGX's Query Regarding Substantial Increase in Trading Volume

01 Dec 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 25,447 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 25,447 bytes)
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