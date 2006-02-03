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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Date of Release of 2005 4th Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

03 Feb 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,367 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,663 bytes)
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