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About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

20 Jan 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 20,680 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 20,680 bytes)
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