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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Subscription for shares in Quill Capita Management Sdn. Bhd.

21 Jul 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,880 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,254 bytes)
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