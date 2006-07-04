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News

Undertaking in relation to CapitaCommercial Trust's Proposed Equity Fund Raising

04 Jul 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,099 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,943 bytes)
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