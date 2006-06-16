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Modal Title

News

Completion of Subscription of A 20% Stake in Lai Fung Holdings Limited

16 Jun 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 60,689 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 62,925 bytes)
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