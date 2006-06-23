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News

Singapore's CapitaLand NOT linked to Beijing Capital Land

23 Jun 2006 Back

CapitaLand Limited, headquartered in Singapore and one of Asia’s largest property companies listed on the Singapore Exchange, has no links with Beijing Capital Land Limited, which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

As there is some similarity in the companies’ name and as both companies are active in China’s real estate, there have been some confusion and concern among investors. CapitaLand would like to state that it is unrelated and has no business links with Beijing Capital Land Limited.

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