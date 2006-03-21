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News

Announcement - Incorporation of Indirect Subsidiary,Beijing Xinjie Real Estate Development Co., LTD

21 Mar 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,943 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,943 bytes)
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