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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand's profit up by 86.5% to S$130.6 million for 1Q2006

11 May 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 302,681 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 302,681 bytes)
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