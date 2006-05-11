News
CapitaLand's profit up by 86.5% to S$130.6 million for 1Q2006
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 302,681 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments