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News

Announcement - Sale of The Ascott Mayfair, London

15 May 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,711 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,711 bytes)
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