CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand AGM - Presentation by Mr Liew Mun Leong, President & CEO of CapitaLand

27 Apr 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,574,085 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,574,771 bytes)
Back to top