CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Subscription of additional shares in Quill Realty Sdn Bhd

23 Apr 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,723 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,012 bytes)
Back to top