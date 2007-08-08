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Modal Title

News

Changes of interest in (A) Nadal Pte Ltd (B) Chengdu Xin Kai Co., Ltd

08 Aug 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,424 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,424 bytes)
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