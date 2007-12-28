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News

Establishment of indirect subsidiary, Beijing Xin Xu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

28 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,868 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,868 bytes)
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