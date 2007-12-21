CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Transfer of wholly-owned subsidiary, Mutual Streams Sdn Bhd and Subscription to Subordinated Class C Medium Term Notes

21 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 20,764 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 20,764 bytes)
Back to top