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News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai CapitaLand Xin Chuang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

18 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,820 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,820 bytes)
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