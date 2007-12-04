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News

Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 4 December 2007

04 Dec 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 184,780 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 184,780 bytes)
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