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About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change of Share Registrar and Place at which Register of Members and Index is kept

28 Feb 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,451 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,451 bytes)
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