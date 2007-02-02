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Global

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Modal Title

News

Acquisition of 95% stake in Shanghai Guang Nan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

02 Feb 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,887 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,887 bytes)
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