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Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, MCDF Investment Pte Ltd

29 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,271 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,271 bytes)
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