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News

Waiver From Rule 705(1) Of The Listing Manual In Relation To Announcement Of FY2006 Results

15 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 89,737 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 96,635 bytes)
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