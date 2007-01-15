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Waiver From Rule 705(1) Of The Listing Manual In Relation To Announcement Of FY2006 Results
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 89,737 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments