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News

Compulsory Acquisition of shares in Raffles Holdings Limited by CapitaLand Limited

05 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 62,574 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 62,574 bytes)
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