News
Clarification Statement on Business Times article - Samsung Hub
We refer to the Business Times article today, "CapitaLand to sell stake in Samsung Hub for $140 million; Ho Bee to pay almost $1,400 psf for eight floors in the building."
In the report, it was stated that "CapitaLand is said to be close to finalising a deal to sell its stake in Samsung Hub on Church Street to Ho Bee for over $140 million."
CapitaLand is always exploring both acquisition and divestment opportunities in the normal course of its business. With regards to Samsung Hub, CapitaLand wishes to clarify that there is nothing definitive.
It is CapitaLand's disclosure policy to make the appropriate announcements when required, in accordance with the SGX Listing Rules.