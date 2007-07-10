News
Sale of the entire stake in Quill Realty Sdn Bhd and Prema Bonanza Sdn Bhd
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 61,973 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments