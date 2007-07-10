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News

Sale of the entire stake in Quill Realty Sdn Bhd and Prema Bonanza Sdn Bhd

10 Jul 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 61,973 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,786 bytes)
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