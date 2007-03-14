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News

Placement of 100 million units in Ascott Residence Trust

14 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,815 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,139 bytes)
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