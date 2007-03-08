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News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Foshan Xin De Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

08 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,887 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,263 bytes)
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