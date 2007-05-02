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Modal Title

News

Completion of the divestment of stake in Premier Health Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd

02 May 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,665 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,952 bytes)
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