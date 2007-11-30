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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Sale of 50% stake each in Grand Design Development Limited and High Rise Enterprises Limited

30 Nov 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,984 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,984 bytes)
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