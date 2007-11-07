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News

Interest on S$430,000,000 2.10 per cent. convertible bonds due 2016

07 Nov 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,810 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,810 bytes)
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