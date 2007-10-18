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Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect associated company, Mubadala CapitaLand Real Estate - LLC

18 Oct 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,111 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,400 bytes)
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