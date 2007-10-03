News
Media briefing on Raffles City strategy by Mr Liew Mun Leong, President and CEO of CapitaLand Group
Following yesterday’s (2 October 2007) celebration of Raffles City Singapore’s 21st Anniversary and the launch of the new Raffles City logo by Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew, CapitaLand held a follow-up media briefing today (3 October 2007) on its future plans for the Raffles City brand. The following salient points were mentioned by Mr Liew during the briefing:
1) CapitaLand aims to have five more Raffles City developments within the next five years, making a total of 10;
2) The likely locations for future Raffles City developments include China, which may have two or three more such developments;
3) Other countries and gateway cities that have expressed interest in having CapitaLand develop a Raffles City development include India, Vietnam, Japan, and gateway cities in countries such as Russia and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region;
4) CapitaLand may inject the Raffles City developments into a Raffles City REIT, once all the developments are stable and deliver good yields; and
5) CapitaLand aims to manage 10 Reits eventually, possibly within "a relatively short time".