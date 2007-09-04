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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries (A) Fairfield Place Pte Ltd (B) Pagesus Pte Ltd

04 Sep 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,151 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,445 bytes)
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