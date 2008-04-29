News
Announcement Of Resignation Of Independent Director
Professor Robert Henry Edelstein
Detailed Reason(s) for resignation
Did not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting
Date of Appointment to current position
Non-Executive Independent Director
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this resignation)
Number of Resignations of persons specified in Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual over the past 12 months
Past Directorship (for the last five years)
AMB (Publicly traded company, NYSE) Lend Lease Asia Properties (SCIAF, Luxembourg) Lend Lease Global Properties (SCIAF, Luxembourg)
Medenomics, Inc (Private holding company in USA) Tonti Fund (Private fund in Ireland)
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
7,545 ordinary shares in CapitaLand Limited
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries