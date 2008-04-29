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About Us
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Global

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News

Announcement Of Resignation Of Independent Director

29 Apr 2008 Back

Professor Robert Henry Edelstein

Detailed Reason(s) for resignation

Did not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting

Date of Appointment to current position

Non-Executive Independent Director

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this resignation)

Number of Resignations of persons specified in Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual over the past 12 months

Past Directorship (for the last five years)

AMB (Publicly traded company, NYSE) Lend Lease Asia Properties (SCIAF, Luxembourg) Lend Lease Global Properties (SCIAF, Luxembourg)

Medenomics, Inc (Private holding company in USA) Tonti Fund (Private fund in Ireland)

Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries

7,545 ordinary shares in CapitaLand Limited

Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

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