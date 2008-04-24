News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2008 First Guarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; and (2) CRCT Achieves Year-On-Year DPU Growth Of 9.0% And Net Property Income Growth Of 34.2% For First Quarter 2008"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.