News
CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2008 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date; And (3) CMT Achieves 15.0% Higher First Quarter 2008 Distribution Per Unit"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.