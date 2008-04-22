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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2008 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date; And (3) CMT Achieves 15.0% Higher First Quarter 2008 Distribution Per Unit"

22 Apr 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.

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