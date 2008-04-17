CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

17 Apr 2008 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 16/04/2008
2. Name of Director Hsuan Owyang
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 16/04/2008
2. Name of Registered Holder Hsuan Owyang
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Exercise of Share Options/Convertibles
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 36,407
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 77,500
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.003 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 3.75
No. of Shares held after the change 113,907
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.004 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 36,407 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 113,907 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.004 % 0 %
Footnotes % of share capital is based on 2,818,025,687 issued shares as at 16 April 2008.

Back to top