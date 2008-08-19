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Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest

19 Aug 2008 Back

Name of Substantial Shareholder

Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.

The change in the percentage level

Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest

# Others Purchase of additional 26,210,000 ordinary shares.

A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:

The change in percentage level is the result of a series of transactions over the period from 3 July 2008 through 14 August 2008.

Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :

No. of shares held before the change

As a percentage of issued share capital

No. of shares held after the change

1) % before change - based on CapitaLand Limited's issued share capital of 2,823,078,815 shares as at 2 July 2008. 2) % after change - based on CapitaLand Limited's issued share capital of 2,823,260,605 shares as at 15 August 2008.

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