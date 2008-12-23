News
Announcement of Cessation As Deputy Chairman And Independent Director Of The Company
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
Date of Appointment to current position
(i) Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director; (ii) Chairman of Finance and Budget Committee; (iii) Deputy Chairman of Investment Committee; (iv) Member of Executive Resource and Compensation Committee; and (v) Member of Nominating Committee.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
113,907 ordinary shares in CapitaLand
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past Directorship (for the last five years)
N M Rothschild & Sons (Singapore) Ltd N M Rothschild China Holdings AG The Institute of Policy Studies Franke Singapore Pte Ltd East Asia Institute Ayala International Holdings Ltd CapitaMall Trust Management Limited MobileOne Ltd CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited