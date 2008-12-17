News
Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Corporate Officer
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
Date of Appointment to current position
Oversee corporate services functions
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past Directorship (for the last five years)
Shanghai Xin Rui Property Development Co., Ltd Shanghai Xin Wei Property Development Co., Ltd Shanghai Pudong Xinxiang Real Estate Development Co. Ltd CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd CRL Investment Pte Ltd Ausprop Holdings Limited Aust Holdings Ltd Austvale Holdings Ltd CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd CRL (HK) Pte Ltd Hua Jian Holdings Pte Ltd Hua Sheng Holdings Pte Ltd Hua Yuan Holdings Pte Ltd Central Hill Limited Central Union Limited United Malayan Land Bhd TCC Capital Land Limited CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd Shanghai Xin Qing Property Development Co., Ltd Raffles Holdings Limited Australand Holdings Limited Australand Property Limited Australand Investments Limited Shanghai Xin Li Property Development Co., Ltd (liquidated) The Ascott Group Limited CapitaLand Residential Limited Ascott Serviced Residence (China) Fund
CapitaLand Residential Singapore Pte Ltd CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd CapitaLand Industrial & Logistics Holdings Limited CapitaLand Financial Limited Alexandra Health Pte Ltd The Housing & Development Board E M Services Private Limited