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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) 2007 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CCT's Full Year 2007 DPU Increases By 18.7% From 2006; (3) Notice Of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date; And (4) Asset Valuation"

24 Jan 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.

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