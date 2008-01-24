News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) 2007 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CCT's Full Year 2007 DPU Increases By 18.7% From 2006; (3) Notice Of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date; And (4) Asset Valuation"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.