News
CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2007 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CMT Achieves 30.0% higher Fourth Quarter 2007 DPU And 14.1% Higher DPU Growth Year-On-Year; (3) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date; And (4) Asset Valuation"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.