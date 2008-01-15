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English

About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaCommercial trust - "Quill Capital Trust - (1) 4th Quarter Financial Results Ended 31 December 2007; (2) Notice Of Book Closure; And (3) QCT's Distributable Income Jumps 34.5% From IPO Forecast"

15 Jan 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.

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