News
CapitaCommercial trust - "Quill Capital Trust - (1) 4th Quarter Financial Results Ended 31 December 2007; (2) Notice Of Book Closure; And (3) QCT's Distributable Income Jumps 34.5% From IPO Forecast"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.